Barcelona have contingency plan for Fermin Lopez exit

Barcelona are spending the final days of the transfer window attending to exits rather than major signings, but one sale that could alter matters is that of Fermin Lopez. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is considering a move to Chelsea.

The Blaugrana have still been unable to register Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji, despite the exit of Inaki Pena this week. Negotiations are ongoing for the departures of teenage winger Jan Virgili, Oriol Romeu and young defender Hector Fort, albeit the latter could be on loan. The hope is that their exits will allow the trio above to be registered.

However if Lopez were to go, then Barcelona would have no issues in doing so. His exit, were they to get the €70m asking price they desire, would free up around €45m in their salary limit.

Barcelona plans if Fermin Lopez leaves

Barcelona have no intention of looking for a replacement for Lopez in the transfer market if he does leave. Instead, the Catalan giants will turn to teenage midfielder Dro Fernandez to fill his absence, as per MD. The 17-year-old impressed during preseason, and has caught the eye of Hansi Flick this summer. The club and the coaching staff feel he is ready to make the jump should a spot in the squad open up.

Strong options behind the striker

Of course part of the reason that Lopez might consider an exit is the strong competition for his spot anyway. Dani Olmo is in theory the de facto starter behind the striker, but Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha can all play there.

Could Barcelona go in a different direction?

If there is space in their salary limit, it has been suggested that Barcelona could make a late move to strengthen their defence in the closing days of the window. Director of Football Deco was recently seen meeting with the agents of two long-time Barcelona targets, and manager Hansi Flick lost Inigo Martinez unexpectedly during the transfer window.