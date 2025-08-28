Barcelona increase Fermin Lopez asking price amid Chelsea interest

Barcelona are set for a busy final few days of the summer transfer window, and one matter to deal with involves Fermin Lopez. The midfielder is attracting strong interest from Chelsea, who are determined to secure his signature before Monday’s deadline.

Barcelona are open to selling Fermin, but only if the player asks to leave. At this stage, he has not done so, but it cannot be ruled out that he decides that a move to Chelsea is best for his career.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Barcelona are willing to accept an offer of €70m for Fermin, but this is no longer the case. Due to the lack of time between now and the end of the summer transfer window, the Catalans have decided to increase the asking price to €90m, as per MD.

Barcelona do not want to sell Fermin to Chelsea

Barcelona have upped Fermin’s asking price to send a message: they do not want to sell. Hansi Flick values the 22-year-old extremely highly, and the club are prepared to back their manager on the matter. However, it is also accepted that an offer that is deemed too good to refuse would be accepted, as it would allow their registration woes to be sorted – as well as open the door to a late signing.

With this move, Barcelona have put the ball in the court of Chelsea and Fermin. If the player decides to leave, he must convince the Premier League side to present an offer that the reigning La Liga champions cannot refuse, which will be easier said than done.

For now, it remains to be seen whether there is significant movement over the next 24-48 hours. Barcelona will become increasingly closed off at time goes on, so Chelsea will need to make their move quickly if they are to secure the signing of Fermin before the summer transfer window slams shut.