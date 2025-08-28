Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in his home country, and now his agent Rafaela Pimenta has addressed that speculation. Barcelona have also been credited with interest in Mora.

It would be no surprise if both were watching Mora closely, given his progress. The 16-year-old became the youngest player to make his debut in Liga MX at 15, and then the youngest player to win an international tournament as part of Javier Aguirre’s Gold Cup-winning Mexico team this past summer. Los Blancos have been cited as interested in him, although there have been contradictory reports saying they have not enquired about him.

Agent addresses Mora links to Real Madrid

Speaking to El Chiringuito, agent Rafaela Pimenta, who has close relations with Los Blancos and also represents Erling Haaland described him as ‘having no ceiling’. Asked about Real Madrid’s being linked to him, she had the following to say.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @elchiringuitotv 🚨 💣 Rafaela Pimenta, agente de Haaland, confirma el INTERÉS del REAL MADRID por GILBERTO MORA. 📹 @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/Ri355BzqEj — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2025

“Yes. It’s normal that he is linked with big teams, because he is very young, and very strong. So we’re going to hear a lot of thoughts, ideas, regarding him and what will happen.”

“I prefer for him to go where he is happiest,” smiled Pimenta, when asked if she would prefer him to end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona links to Mora

Last September it was reported that Barcelona had offered a trial to the Club Tijuana midfielder, but that did not come to fruition. Meanwhile Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Mora too. None will be able to take him to Europe for another 14 months at least, when he turns 18.

Last season Mora made 30 appearances, becoming the youngest Liga MX scorer, and this year he has gone from strength to strength. In nine outings, Mora has managed five goals.