Real Madrid ‘very optimistic’ about sealing exit before transfer deadline

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, eight years after joining from Real Betis. In spite of frequent talk of a return to Seville, Ceballos appears set to move to France.

Ceballos arrived in 2018 for a fee of €16.5m, and has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since, excepting a two-year loan spell at Arsenal. However he has struggled to break into the starting XI, and at 29, has decided to seek a bigger role elsewhere. Ceballos also has one eye on the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid optimistic over deal

After negotiations emerged between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille, a deal appears to now be close. The French giants and Los Blancos will settle a loan deal with an option to buy in the region of €15m. Cadena SER that Los Blancos are ‘very optimistic’ about the deal being completed, with only some minor financial details to be ironed out between Ceballos and Marseille.

Even so, Ceballos has given the green light to the move, even if the financial agreement is not yet in place.

Xabi Alonso against Ceballos move

Real Madrid look set to go ahead of the move in spite of the wishes of Xabi Alonso. The Basque coach was keen to hold onto Ceballos as a depth piece unless he was to have a replacement signing arriving, but there is no certainty that this will be the case. Los Blancos have identified three potential options to replace Ceballos, but are running out of time to make a signing in Ceballos’ place.

At 29 years of age, and with two years left on his deal, Los Blancos will no doubt be content if they can get back close to what they paid for Ceballos before the end of his deal. It does leave Alonso without an experienced option of his temperament on the ball at the base of midfield.