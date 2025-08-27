Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos issues warning to ex-teammate Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid started a new era this summer with the arrival of Xabi Alonso, and so far, it is going relatively well. The semi-finals of the Club World Cup was a respectable performance, and in La Liga, two wins from two have been achieved by Los Blancos.

There has been some teething problems, but promising signs are there for Real Madrid. There is a belief that great things can be achieved with Alonso, although club icon Toni Kroos has urged everyone not to get ahead of themselves.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen’ (via Diario AS), Kroos – whom Real Madrid could look to finally replace this summer – told Alonso, whom he coincided with for a few weeks at Los Blancos in the summer of 2014, that his playing days will count for little in terms of leeway. However, he did also call for patience with the 43-year-old.

“I think Xabi comes with a different status to Lopetegui. His record as a player helps, but it doesn’t protect him if he doesn’t win titles three years in a row.

“Trust with the coach matters. It is not always the result, because trust allows you to overcome temporary bad results. Sometimes, coaches are fired after four games. But belief in your ability can give you leeway. The perception of the players and team leaders also matters. You usually hear what the squad thinks about the coach. The way in which a match is lost also influences. It is not only the result, but the how. This influences the duration of the coach. But no one is completely sure of their position, whether they are players or coaches.”

Real Madrid must win major trophies this season

After winning zero major trophies in 2024-25, there is definitely pressure on Alonso to ensure that Real Madrid bounce back during the current campaign. If he replicates Carlo Ancelotti’s final season, it would be complicated for him to remain in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.