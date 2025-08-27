Tottenham Hotspur to make final offer for Real Madrid target

Real Madrid will not be overly busy for the remainder of the summer transfer window, which closes on Monday evening. However, they do have multiple plates spinning, and one of them involves Nico Paz.

Paz, who had an excellent first season at Serie A side Como following a €6m move from Real Madrid last summer, has attracted significant interest in recent weeks, and the latest has come from Tottenham Hotspur. The 21-year-old is wanted by the Premier League giants after they missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, and earlier this week, they presented a €70m offer to sign him.

However, both Real Madrid and Como are determined to block a deal from happy, with Los Blancos’ intention being to re-sign him in 2026 using their buy-back clause. However, their resolve will be tested one last time.

As per MD, Spurs are readying one final offer for Paz, expected to be in the region of €75m. Real Madrid will again seek to stop any deal from happening, although it will be easier said than done.

Why do Real Madrid want to re-sign Paz next summer?

Paz had a fantastic debut campaign at Como during the 2024-25 season, and this has seen him attract interest from several clubs. However, Real Madrid’s control over his future means that they are in the driving seat, much to the frustration of Spurs.

Real Madrid see next summer as the ideal time to bring Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu, and despite the presence of fellow attacking midfielders Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz, he is expected to be a player that is counted upon for regular minutes.

Paz’s return could see one of those players leave next summer – most likely Brahim, although he is currently a leading option on the right wing for Xabi Alonso. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether there is any change in his situation in 2025.