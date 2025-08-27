Real Madrid man halts Olympique Marseille move despite agreement

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been on the verge of an exit on multiple occasions before, but has eventually ended up continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has again stepped back from the brink of a move.

After negotiations this week appeared to reach a conclusion between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille, Ceballos has put the move on hold. Ceballos was reportedly keen on the move and had given the green light to the French giants in pursuit of a bigger role. However Marca amongst others have reported that Ceballos has halted a move to Marseille. After requesting a period of reflection, Marseille have decided to move on from the deal.

Real Betis will try to sign Ceballos

The constant to and fro of statements between Ceballos and former club Real Betis has been a constant of recent summers, with both declaring a desire to reunite at some point. News coming out of Seville is that Betis will now try to sign him in lieu of Antony, having thus far been unable to reach a deal with Manchester United for the Brazilian. Los Verdiblancos are working out the terms of a potential offer.

Terms of Marseille deal

According to Diario AS, Marseille and Real Madrid had agreed a deal for a loan with an obligatory buy clause next summer, consisting of an initial fee of €4m, and a further €11m on the completion of the permanent deal. However Ceballos, now seemingly unconvinced by a move to Ligue 1, will stay at Real Madrid unless a better offer arrives, or Betis can find a deal with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid strategy

Manager Xabi Alonso has made it clear that he would like a signing to replace Ceballos if he were to leave, however Real Madrid are not convinced by the idea. They have told Alonso to make do with what resources he has, with all signs indicating that Castilla product Thiago Pitarch would be in place for a role with the first team.