Real Madrid leaning towards replacement for Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid were not expecting any more exits from their squad in August, save perhaps a move for forward Rodrygo Goes. However with Dani Ceballos closing in on a move to Olympique Marseille, Los Blancos must now alter their plans for the season.

Ceballos’ move to Marseille is reportedly all but agreed, with some final details between the player and the French club being ironed out. Los Blancos will loan out Ceballos with a €15m option to buy included which the French giants intend to activate.

Real Madrid replacement options

Los Blancos have several options on the table should the Ceballos move go through. Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton tops their shortlist for the position, while AZ Alkmaar talent Kees Smits is also held in high regard at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile Valdebebas prospect Thiago Pitarch has reportedly impressed Xabi Alonso in preseason.

Alonso to be disappointed

Alonso has reportedly been against Ceballos moving unless it was on a permanent deal, and he was allowed to bring in a replacement for the Andalusian midfielder. However it seems that Los Blancos will disappoint their new manager. Already the Basque coach had been in favour of finding a more controlling midfielder this summer before the exit of Ceballos, and he will be asked to rely on their current options.

MD and Cadena Cope both report that Los Blancos feel that Alonso can place trust in Pitarch for the minutes that Ceballos would have played this season. The former say that unless Rodrygo leaves, there will be no sigining to replace Ceballos, and the club have rejected his request. They feel Pitarch is adequately prepared to make the step up.

Pitarch in preseason

The 18-year-old midfielder was not part of their Club World Cup squad, but did spend preseason with the first team, featuring both in a closed-doors friendly with Leganes in which he scored, and against WSG Tirol. Real Madrid have moved quickly to wrap up an agreement on a new deal with Pitarch and increase his release clause since.