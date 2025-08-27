Real Madrid eye another star signing on free transfer from Bundesliga

Real Madrid have made it a habit over the last five years of picking up the best free agents in European football, and Europe’s top clubs are well-acquianted with their ability to do so. Bayern Munich have seen two of their stars targeted by Los Blancos in recent years, and could see a third in the crosshairs of President Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos are looking to add a second central defender next summer after the signing of Dean Huijsen, and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate has been heavily linked with that role. Arsenal defender William Saliba is another name that has been strongly cited as one of their preferred targets.

Bayern Munich contract issues with Dayot Upamecano

Next on their list may well be Dayot Upamecano. The French international is out of contract next summer, and contract discussions have become drawn out due to disagreements over the terms, with Upamecano keen on a raise on his €16m per annum deal (gross). So far Bayern are unwilling to give in to his demands.

Real Madrid interest in Upamecano

According to BILD, Real Madrid are interested in Upamecano, and have made the possibility of a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu known to him. Los Blancos have previously swiped David Alaba away from Bayern in similar circumstances, although Bayern won the battle for Alphonso Davies’ signature this year.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain keen on Upamecano

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also aware of the situation, and interested in a potential move for Upamecano next summer. It is unlikely any of the sides involved have made a firm decision to pursue the 26-year-old at this point, but certainly his agents will be exploring the market and what offers are available to him. Real Madrid are set to lose David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger next summer unless their plans change, meaning they will be in the market for at least one more defender.