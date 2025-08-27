Real Betis are hoping to complete a number of deals before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, and one of them is for Manchester United winger Antony. This week, Los Verdiblancos officials have been in talks over re-signing the Brazil international, who is equally desperate to return to Andalusia.

Talks between Betis and Man United officials have been ongoing in recent days, and one of those involved has been Ramon Alarcon. And as per ED, Betis’ CEO has now spoken to ED to provide an update on the situation.

“Well, we’re working on it. As we always say, we are working to the maximum every day, but there is very little time left until the summer market closes. We have already said it, the operation is very complicated, but well, we are still working. It has been a productive journey, it always is when one is working. Let’s see if we can get something positive. We already know that the end of the transfer market is difficult, but we have to keep working.”

Time is running out for Betis to re-sign Antony

Betis are hoping to land Antony on another loan – but this time, with an option or obligation to buy. Man United are prioritising a transfer now, which is why negotiations have been far from straightforward, and that feeling has been underlined by the fact that preparations are being made for a failed attempt at re-signing the 25-year-old.

The clock is ticking for Betis, who want to sign a central midfielder and striker – on top of Antony – before the transfer window closes in less than five days’ time. For now, it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached, although it is believed that there is still confidence that it can be done.