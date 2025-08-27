Real Madrid invested heavily in their backline this summer, but perhaps the cheapest and the signing with the biggest reputation was the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, following a lengthy pursuit. Los Blancos paid €10m for his services in June, and he signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However it has not been the start to life in the Spanish capital that perhaps was hoped for. Alexander-Arnold had a mixed tournament at the Club World Cup in the United States, providing two assists in his five appearances. He missed their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final, but still showed some frailties at the back.

The return of Dani Carvajal

After recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, it was expected that Dani Carvajal would be eased back into the side over the coming months. Yet after a bland opening match against Osasuna, Alexander-Arnold was dropped for the Real Madrid captain in their second match against Real Oviedo, who looked much more at home.

Interesting reports breaking that Trent is not ❌ expected to return to Real Madrid's starting XI now that Dani Carvajal has returned to full fitness. — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 26, 2025

According to Indykaila, there is a chance that Carvajal keeps his place on a regular basis going forward.

Manchester City monitoring Alexander-Arnold situation

If that should be the case, then it could well be the cause of some malcontent for the former Liverpool man. Indykaila has now told Caught Offside that Manchester City are monitoring the situation, and could be interested in a shock bid for his services in January.

The Real Madrid succession plan

It would be a major surprise if Real Madrid were to consider letting Alexander-Arnold go though. Alexander-Arnold is in place as the long-term successor to Carvajal, with doubts over how long he has left at the top level. At 33, and with a history of injuries, the veteran is likely approaching his final years as a starter.

That said, there is no doubt that in Spain that Carvajal is considered to be a better option than Alexander-Arnold currently, if he can get back to his pre-injury levels. Not only does Carvajal contribute in every phase of the game, but his leadership and battling attitude were sorely missed last year.