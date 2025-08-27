The uncertainty surrounding the future of Getafe forward Christantus Uche continues. Los Azulones have an agreement with Premier League side Wolves for him, but it is not clear whether there is any desire to move from Uche’s part.

The 22-year-old was one of the breakout stars of La Liga last season, coming from the third tier of Spanish football for €550k as a defensive midfielder, and becoming one of the most effective forwards in La Liga. Wolves and Getafe have reportedly reached a deal for around €20m, short of his €25m release clause, with President Angel Torres declaring he was forced to do so to ease their salary limit concerns. Meanwhile manager Jose Bordalas declared that he was ‘totally against’ Uche leaving the club.

Uche against move to Wolves

The offer was brought to Getafe by agent Jorge Mendes, who is set to receive a significant commission for the deal. However Diario AS say that Uche is doing his best to collapse the deal, and has refused to give the green light for a move. He is content in La Liga, and does not want to move. Despite heading to France on Tuesday, he did not undergo a medical with Wolves.

Getafe President caught out by agent

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Torres was seen at the club offices, as was Uche’s agent. The Getafe President assured that the move would be going through to Marca, saying that he would be doing the medical in France.

“He’s going to France, don’t ask me why, maybe they have the clinic there,” he noted, before explaining that Uche would accept the club’s wishes. “The club needs him to leave, and if that’s the case, then he’ll leave. Nothing in life is certain, and in football even less so.”

🤯MOMENTO SURREALISTA entre ÁNGEL TORRES y el REPRESENTANTE de UCHE. ❌El presidente dice que no ha hablado con él. ✅El repre dice que sí: "igual ha hablado con otro que se parece a mí". 📹 @marcosdlarocha pic.twitter.com/aElx9gJUeW — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 27, 2025

He also noted that he had not spoken with Uche’s agent, but he emerged from the club offices minutes later, and told El Chiringuito that he had spoken with Torres. Questioned about Torres denying so, Uche’s agent responded laughing ‘Ah, maybe he spoke with someone else that looked like me then.’

Getafe moving to replace Uche

Meanwhile reports continue that Getafe are moving in the market for alternatives. La Razon say that Getafe will move for Atletico Madrid forward Carlos Martin, while Gianluca di Marzio explains that they are closing in on a loan move for Como forward Ivan Azon. The ex-Real Zaragoza man has been linked with a switch to La Liga for much of the summer, including with Valencia and RCD Mallorca.