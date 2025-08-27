Barcelona unable to contact Fermin Lopez as he considers Chelsea move

Fermin Lopez
The prospect of a major sale still looms over Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad in the final week of the summer transfer window. The German manager has stated that he does not want to lose any more of his players, having already been deprived of starting defender Inigo Martinez, but may find his squad further weakened.

That possibility is runs through the mind of Fermin Lopez. The Blaugrana have been touting his name as a potential sale for several months, and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in Lopez, amid contradictory reports over a move for the 22-year-old.

Lopez, who was this week in the Balaeric Islands enjoying his days off, is seriously considering Chelsea’s offer. That is the information from Cadena Cope, with Helena Condis Edo explaining that the Blaugrana tried to get in touch with Lopez on Tuesday, but received no response from the Spain star. Their stance is that they will only sanction a sale for the right offer, and if Fermin should ask to leave the club.

Chelsea were seemingly willing to spend €50m on Fermin, but Barcelona would only contemplate an exit for Lopez if the offer were to be €70m or above. The Blues in theory would more than double his salary if he were to move to London, and could be set for a bigger role. Lopez was seen speaking with Flick before he spent the game on the bench against Levante over the weekend, and looked still more disappointed not to get on the pitch.

Last Friday, Flick declared that he did not want to lose Fermin, and that he was very happy with his attacking midfielder. Meanwhile just two weeks ago, Lopez himself responded to interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, saying that he was keen to stay at the club. It seems the situation is in flux.

