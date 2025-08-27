Barcelona are fast running out of time to ensure all of the procedures are in place to return to Spotify Camp Nou before their opening La Liga home match against Valencia. The Blaugrana may be forced to seek alternate solutions, but La Liga will ensure it is counted as a home game for the Catalan giants.

On Monday it was reported that Barcelona had finally received the ‘Certificate of Completion of Work’, and delivered it to the City Council. The following Tuesday, the Council were welcomed to Camp Nou to inspect the stadium, but still found issues with it.

Barcelona have deadline from Council to host Liga match at Camp Nou

While on Monday it was reported that Barcelona had received the Certificate of Completion from constructors Limak, it now appears the documentation is partial. Radio Catalunya say that Barcelona have until Monday (1st of September) to complete the documentation. That is the date set for a fresh meeting between Barcelona and the City Council, which is the last date where they can get the Opening Licence to allow them to host the game at Camp Nou.

They say that the majority of issues preventing them from the full certificate and resolving the issues highlighted in the Council inspection are minor, but the quantity of them is large. In summary, Barcelona have less than a week to complete what is estimated at three weeks’ work.

Estadi Johan Cruyff: Barcelona’s first choice

Barcelona have reportedly already given up hope of hosting their clash with Valencia at Camp Nou, as per Marca. With a Post Malone concert preventing Montjuic, which has been reserved by Barcelona until February, being the venue, their first choice is the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff. They also note that La Liga regulations stipulate that the minimum capacity of a La Liga ground should be 15,000, but it is unlikely they enforce that, having had Eibar’s 7,000-seater Ipurua in the league for a total of seven years.

On Thursday, Barcelona will have to give UEFA the news on which stadium will host their league phase games in the Champions League, and all signs point to that being Montjuic. MD add that La Liga will inspect the Johan Cruyff once Barcelona request to use it, and the club intend to install VAR in the ground to ensure it can be used for Liga games. In theory, the league would approve its use.