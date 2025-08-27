Barcelona set Chelsea asking price to complete Fermin Lopez signing

Barcelona have named their price for a deal for Fermin Lopez, amid links with a move to Chelsea this week. The 22-year-old is reportedly considering an exit from the Blaugrana amid doubts about his game time and the chance to earn a significantly higher wage.

Reports in Spain say that Chelsea have made a €50m offer for Fermin, while in England it is said that they are merely considering an offer for him. The Spain international would be in for a significant wage rise, and the chance to earn €15m per year, a salary that would make him the third-highest paid player at Barcelona.

Barcelona set Fermin Lopez asking price

According to MD, Barcelona are open to the deal, but will not do business for less than €70m for Lopez, who has a contract until 2029. They also say that Chelsea have given Lopez 48 hours to make his mind up on whether he would be open to the move, and he is currently in the Balaeric Islands as he makes his mind up, taking advantage of two days off from training.

This report is backed up by Cadena Cope, who also claim that this would be Barcelona’s asking price. He is currently earning €6m per annum, meaning Chelsea’s supposed offer would be a 150% wage rise.

Barcelona registration concerns

Barcelona have been touting Lopez around Europe for the last few months, in similar fashion to their approach with Marc Casado, and in prior summers, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo. They are still unable to register Gerard Martin, Wojciech Szczesny and Roony Bardghji due to their salary limit issues, which continues to impact their transfer business.

Their last major sale, and only major income since their salary issues became significant after the global pandemic was the €50m for Ousmane Dembele, although it has also cost them the opportunity to keep Lionel Messi. Manager Hansi Flick has made it clear he wants to keep Fermin in his squad.