Barcelona have made a number of sales this summer as they seek to ease their well-documented financial woes, and one player that made his exit was Pau Victor. The young forward only arrived on a permanent basis in 2024, but 12 months on, he was sold to Portuguese side Braga.

Victor has now spoken for the first time since leaving Barcelona, as he was interviewed by Jijantes (via MD). He admitted that he loved his time at the club, even if he struggled for prominence throughout last season.

“I felt very loved in Barcelona and I noticed it in my farewell Instagram post. Now every time I score I receive many messages of joy from Culés and it is very nice. The year was incredible for everyone, I enjoyed it a lot, but on an ambitious level I wanted to play. It weighed heavily on me to be at Barça, but I think the decision was the right one: I needed to play and grow and after talking to the coach and my entourage, the idea was this.

“It was not an easy decision because you never know if you are going to return. I had to talk about it with my agent, my partner, my parents… but with the arrival of Rashford, with the level of everyone up front and talking to Flick, I think we made the best decision for everyone.”

Victor reveals gratefulness to Hansi Flick

Victor also spoke highly of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, whom he does not begrudge one bit over his lack of minutes last season.

“When I wasn’t playing, the coach always cared a lot about me, about my mental level – so that the intensity didn’t drop in training. I understood that it was difficult and there were several players in my situation, so it was normal for him to distribute the minutes.

“On an ambitious level I would have liked to play more, and because of the number of matches, I could have, but seeing what I had in front of me it was complicated. I have no complaints and when I left I sent him a message of thanks and he told me that he wished me the best and that he would keep an eye on me at Braga. He was like a father to us.”