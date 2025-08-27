La Liga are still pushing for the MD17 clash between Villarreal and Barcelona to be moved to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Javier Tebas and co have been aiming to move a fixture to the United States for several years now, but on this occasion, there is a supreme confidence that it can be achieved.

The Spanish Football Federation have signed off, meaning that the matter is now in the hands of UEFA and FIFA. However, there has already been significant criticism of the proposed event, and recently, it was opposed by the Spanish Player’s Association (AFE).

And now Glenn Micallef, who is the European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, has taken to social media to condemn La Liga’s proposed plans to move Villarreal-Barcelona to the United States.

“I’m deeply disappointed by proposals to stage domestic league matches outside Europe. Today I spoke with Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe to express my solidarity and make clear that I will stand with football fans, especially in Spain and Italy.

“At the EU Sport Forum in Kraków, I promised that fans would be fully included in discussions on sport and governance. To me it’s clear: European competitions must be played in Europe. European football must stay in Europe.

“As Commissioner and as a lifelong football fan, I believe that clubs owe most of their success to their loyal fans & local communities. This is the first big stress test for governance since the Super League. Strong, community-based clubs are the heart of the European Sport Model. Moving competitions abroad isn’t innovation, it’s betrayal.”

Tebas issues response to Micallef on proposed USA match

Hours later, Tebas issued a response to Micallef on his own X account.

“I understand the concern, but it’s wise to put things in their proper perspective: we’re talking about 1 match out of 380. In many countries around the world, thousands of fans live, including Europeans, who have the right to watch their teams live at least once.

“I’m surprised that there’s not as much alarm about projects like the NBA – FIBA European league – which do indeed break the European sports model at its root – or about piracy, which is driving many professional competitions to ruin.

“Is a single match out of 380 really the big problem?”

It remains to be seen whether La Liga are successful in playing a match in the United States, but it is clear that Tebas is not backing down.