Barcelona are continuing their efforts to secure player exits before the summer transfer window closes on Monday evening, and after finalising the loan of Inaki Pena to Elche, they have now given the green light for another star to move on.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Jan Virgili would be leaving Barcelona, having been notified that he will not be included in Hansi Flick’s first team squad. The 19-year-old, who has been an excellent performer in the youth categories over the last 12 months, is seeking to continue his career in La Liga, which he is about to do with Mallorca.

Barcelona and Mallorca have been in talks for weeks over a deal for Virgili, and despite slow progress, MD have now reported that a total agreement has been reached for the teenage winger to continue his career at Son Moix.

As per the report, Barcelona will receive over €3m for Virgili, and they will also retain a 50% sell-on and buy-back clauses. Club officials have been very keen to retain control of the player’s future, and it appears that they have done so.

Virgili is already on his way to Palma

Within hours of it being known that Barcelona and Mallorca have agreed a deal, Virgili has been spotted at El Pais airport. He is travelling to Palma for medical tests, after which he will sign the contract that will confirm him as a new member of Jagoba Arrasate’s squad.

Video: Jan Virgili on his way to Mallorca. https://t.co/p1ofcNGqXG — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2025

It makes a lot of sense for Virgili to make the step up to La Liga, as he has shown himself to have outgrown Barca Atletic. In theory, this is an ideal move for him and Barcelona, who will be able to bring him back if it deemed necessary in the coming years.