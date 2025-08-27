Barcelona consider move for defender if Fermin Lopez sale goes through

Barcelona are reportedly considering going back into the transfer market if they secure a major sale for Fermin Lopez. The Masia product has been heavily linked with Chelsea, and is supposedly considering an exit from the club.

The Catalan side are keen to secure a major sale this summer to alleviate their registration issues, with Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji still unable to play currently. It is said that if they were to secure the €70m they would demand for Lopez from Chelsea, then it would go a long way to resolving their registration issues.

Barcelona considering move for Monaco defender

Were a major sale to go through, it could even provide Barcelona with sufficient room in their salary limit to do more business. ESPN report that the Catalan giants are considering a move for AS Monaco and Brazil right-back Vanderson in that scenario. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past, and Director of Football Deco maintains a good relationship with his agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, who he was seen meeting last week.

On the pitch, Vanderson would provide a versatile full-back option capable of playing on both sides, with a more attacking vocation that Eric Garcia or Jules Kounde. With Hansi Flick short a central defender, it could allow Garcia or Kounde to return to their natural positions of central defence. It is also noted that Monaco and Barcelona have good relations.

Fermín is thinking very seriously about Chelsea's proposal. @AdriaAlbets — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 27, 2025

How could Barcelona do a deal if they can’t register players?

That meeting was reported by Sport last week, who say that Vanderson would likely cost €25m. The Blaugrana reportedly require €7m to register their three remaining players, while La Liga rules stipulate that clubs who are over their salary limit are able to spend 60% of the money they make from sales and salary savings.

In this case, a hypothetical €70m sale for Barcelona could free up around €46m in salary limit space. Given incoming transfers are ammortised over the duration of a contract, a five-year deal for a €25m signing only has a €5m impact on the salary limit plus their salary for that season.