Chelsea prepared to come closer to Barcelona asking price for midfielder

Barcelona could end up selling Fermin Lopez before the summer transfer window comes to a close on Monday evening, with the 22-year-old having attracted strong speculation over the last couple of weeks. Chelsea presented an offer to the Catalans earlier this week, and although it did not match their valuation, there is a chance that an agreement is reached.

Barcelona are said to want €70m for Fermin, whose sale would allow the club to solve their registration problems – as well as possibly bring in a late signing. Chelsea opened with €50m during talks, and although that was turned down, the Premier League side have not been deterred.

As per Sport, Chelsea are prepared to up their offer for Fermin, although it has not been specified whether they are willing to match the €70m asking price set by Barcelona.

It has been reported that Chelsea are prepared to go to great lengths to bring Fermin to Stamford Bridge, so it would be no surprise if they eventually matched the asking price set by Barcelona. But for now, it is yet to clarified whether they have done it now.

Fermin wants to stay at Barcelona despite Chelsea interest

But even if Chelsea and Barcelona do agree terms, it is far from certain that a transfer will be finalised. According to the report, Fermin’s priority is to remain as a member of Hansi Flick’s squad, which the head coach would also welcome.

It will be very interesting to see how the situation with Fermin unfolds in the lead-up to Monday’s deadline. Barcelona are more than happy to retain his services, although a sale would also be favourable – and if he were to leave, no replacement would be signed, given that Flick already has Dani Olmo, Gavi, Dro and Guille Fernandez as attacking midfield options, while Raphinha can also play there if needed.