Atletico Madrid closing in on shock move for former winger

Atletico Madrid could be set to bring back winger Yannick Carrasco for a third spell at the club, as they search for a wide option in the final week of the transfer window. The Belgian veteran is reportedly keen on the idea.

That is according to Diario AS, who report that Carrasco is the most affordable and easiest deal that Los Colchoneros can do in the closing days of the transfer window. The Al-Shabab star has been offered to Atletico, and would be available at an affordable price and wage. Ruben Uria has also confirmed that Carrasco would be willing to take a pay cut to rejoin Atletico.

🚨🇧🇪 BREAKING: Yannick Carrasco would do EVERYTHING in his power to join Atlético Madrid. He is willing to give up SIGNIFICANT money and would be thrilled to come back. Simeone would be happy to have him. He could arrive for a low fee, but a player must leave.@rubenuria pic.twitter.com/QEtmOsEEbm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 26, 2025

Doubts about other choices

It was reported last week that Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez was close to a move to Atletico, with personal terms agreed. He remains the first choice for Atletico, but they are yet to reach an agreement with the Bianconeri, which has stalled the move. Matteo Moretto has also reported that Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman wsa offered to Los Rojiblancos in recent days, but the coaching staff are not convinced by his signing – he would also likely be at least double the price of the other names mentioned.

🚨🇳🇬 BREAKING: Ademola Lookman was offered to Atlético Madrid two days ago, but the coaching staff was not fully convinced. They prefer other options. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @DAZNFutbol] pic.twitter.com/0oXXYYee9X — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 26, 2025

Atletico Madrid in need of exit before signing

Even so, AS explain that unless a player leaves the club, excepting forward Carlos Martin, they will not be able to do the deal. A move for a winger is financially contingent on an exit, and Nahuel Molina has been cited as the potential exit. Nottingham Forest have enquired about Molina, but he is keen to remain at the Metropolitano this summer.

The club are set to to sanction a second capital increase in two years in order to finance the €175m in transfer spending this summer, but it seems more than that will be necessary for Carrasco to come back for a third time. He left the club two summers ago to join Al-Shabab in a €15m deal, after 266 appearances over six years in his two spells.

Club move to deny links to Carrasco

However since the emergence of the story, Marca say that club sources have strenuously denied that Carrasco has offered himself to the club, or that they are considering a move. It leaves the situation in limbo currently, with no movement expected until the exit door is opened.