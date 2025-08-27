Real Betis are keen to bring in a star signing before the end of the transfer window, but as negotiations for Antony continue without success, Los Verdiblancos have begun to consider alternatives. Manchester United are keen to sell their Brazilian winger, but Betis so far have been unable to present an offer, either on loan or for a sale that satisfies them.

This comes despite reports that an agreement in principle had been reached on Tuesday night between United and Betis on a €30m sale for the Brazilian. The Andalusian giants have been desperate to bring Antony back, while the player himself has also opted for a return to Betis this summer.

Antony post on Instagram

Late into the night when those reports emerged, Antony took to Instagram to post a picture with a message that gave little away about his future, with following quote imposed over a lion.

“Pain makes you stronger. Fear makes you braver. Patience makes you wiser.”

Real Betis begin work on Dani Ceballos deal

Meanwhile as it emerged that a move taking Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid to Olympique Marseille had collapsed, reports began to emerge that Betis were now working on a deal for Ceballos. Los Blancos had agreed a loan with an obligation to buy deal worth €15m, and Ceballos pulled out of the move having previously given the green light.

Conflicting reports on Antony move

Varying reports have emerged regarding a potential move for Ceballos and its impact on any deal for Antony. Diario AS say that Betis have come to the conclusion that a deal for Antony is impossible, and thus have turned their attentions to Ceballos. Marca also term Betis’ pursuit of Antony as ‘failed’, but Diario de Sevilla, who revealed Betis’ move for Ceballos, assure that a deal for the ex-Ajax man is not dead in the water yet, and both moves are possible. What does seem beyond Betis is that both end up back in Andalusia.