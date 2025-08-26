Villarreal in talks over €50m sale of star forward to Premier League side

Villarreal could be set to lose one of their key forwards in the final week of the transfer window, with discussions ongoing for a move to the Premier League for Yeremy Pino. The 22-year-old was expected to take a step forward this season with a return to the left side in place of Alex Baena, but could be set to move on for a similar fee.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have made a move for Pino, and are now in advanced talks to sign the Spain international. The fee could be in the region of €50m for Pino, who would be the third major sale of the summer for the Yellow Submarine after the exits of Baena (€42m) and Thierno Barry (€30m).

🚨🦅 Crystal Palace are in advanced talks to sign Yeremy Pino from Villarreal, exclusive story from last week confirmed. Negotiations underway between clubs to get the deal done asap, #CPFC pushing. Fee could be close to €50m. pic.twitter.com/eRm9rhDfwW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Pino willing to make Premier League switch

Romano’s reporting is backed up by Villarreal expert Javier Mata, who explains in Diario AS that after a failed first attempt, are now just hours away from a possible agreement as talks continue. Pino has an €80m release clause, but they also agree that the fee could be in the region of €50m. The improvement of their offer has persuaded Villarreal to enter talks, and Pino is now open to the move. Palace have recently brought in nearly €70m for Eberechi Eze.

Villarreal facing busy last week in the market

It is not yet clear whether Marcelino Garcia Toral would demand a replacement for Pino, with Alberto Moleiro, Pau Cabanes, Ilias Akhomach and Pau Cabanes capable of playing on the left, albeit Moleiro is perhaps the only natural option. It could also fund moves for Tani Oluwaseyi and Artem Dovbyk up front.

Pino has made 170 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 22 goals and giving 23 assists. Versatile, with a good touch and a strong work-rate, Pino stands out for his movement and ability to find space in the final third.