Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared to come away from their 3-0 win over Real Oviedo with a very different view of the home support compared to teammate Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian sparked ire during his celebrations from the home crowd, but suffered more vile racial abuse.

Vinicius assisted Kylian Mbappe’s second goal at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere Stadium, which was bouncing for their first La Liga match in 24 years. During his celebrations for his own goal, Vinicius appeared to hold up two fingers in a gesture towards the fans that many took to mean ‘A Segunda’ [To Segunda].

Vini y el gesto de "A SEGUNDA" en el Tartiere 😮#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ccz8ZtZzFs — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) August 24, 2025

Thibaut Courtois’ post on social media

Meanwhile teammate Courtois made it clear that he very much thought that at the very least the Oviedo fans are La Liga level. Following the match, Courtois posted the following message on social media.

“Great victory to continue growing and improving as a team in a very difficult stadium and which is first class.”

La Liga open investigation into alleged racial abuse

Lamentably, there was footage of racial abuse towards Vinicius and Mbappe captured from the match. Marca report that La Liga have opened an investigation into the matter, while also denouncing insults towards Real Madrid, Vinicius and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Oviedo President Martin Pelaez addressed the issue publicly on Tuesday afternoon after the footage emerged on Monday night. Speaking to the media, Pelaez made the following statement before taking questions.

“This institution condemns any act of racism, sexism, or discrimination of any kind. We are working with security personnel and the police to investigate what happened, and if there is even the slightest evidence that this occurred, those responsible will be punished because we cannot tolerate this.”

Real Oviedo are preparing to host Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, while Real Madrid welcome RCD Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu that same night.