As time ticks towards the transfer deadline, Rodrygo Goes’ future looks increasingly likely to be at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. The Brazilian has seen a shift in his role since April, but with no suitors making a firm move for him, could remain at Real Madrid.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Rodrygo, with the Brazilian reportedly most keen on a move to Merseyside. Yet in all three cases, Rodrygo is an alternative rather than a preference. Arsenal have fulfilled their need with the signing of Eberechi Eze, Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak and Manchester City still intend to retain Savio Moreira, the top choices for each side concerned.

Rodrygo requires wages to be matched before making move

According to Indykaila, who have previously reported that Rodrygo has asked to leave the club, Rodrygo is not keen to take a wage cut if he does make a move. They say that he wants his €300k per week contract to be matched before considering a move. The 24-year-old is believed to be earning around €12-15m per year at Real Madrid.

News 📰 is breaking that Rodrygo won’t leave @realmadrid unless his 300k a week contract is matched. — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 25, 2025

Meanwhile Fabrizio Romano notes that any move in the final week of the window is difficult due to the size of the deal. He says that any agreement with Real Madrid would have to be in the region of €100m, and that while Manchester City are strongly interested in him, it hinges on Savio’s future, with City so far rejecting Tottenham Hotspur’s attempts to sign Rodrygo’s international teammate.

El interés del Manchester City por Rodrygo es fuerte, pero la situación se complica ✨ ¡La operación estaría en torno a los 100 millones! 🤑 🗣️ @FabrizioRomano en #DAZNTRANSFER ↗️ pic.twitter.com/lFl4rJcJv1 — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) August 25, 2025

Rodrygo likely remaining in Spain

The word in Spain is that Rodrygo has decided to stay and fight for his spot at Real Madrid, due to the lack of a firm alternative on the table. Certainly Rodrygo will struggle to move anywhere without an offer, even if both player and club are open to the idea.