Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso urges club to halt exit plan

Real Madrid have been left with a decision to make on the future of Dani Ceballos in the final week of the transfer window. The Andalusian midfielder is keen on a move, with Olympique Marseille willing to offer him a landing spot.

Ceballos has already given the green light to a deal, as Real Madrid weigh up their options. Marseille are keen to do a loan with an option to buy of around €10-15m, while Los Blancos a priori are demanding €15m up front to OK the move. Ceballos is aware that his chances are slim anyway, but he is keen to do what he can to break into the Spain squad ahead of next year’s World Cup, and knows that he will not have sufficient game time under Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso against Ceballos move

Despite planning to keep Ceballos in a residual role, Alonso has made it clear he is not in favour of his exit, as per Cadena SER. Above all, he does not want a loan move to happen, feeling this will neither fund a replacement that he wants, nor help to ensure he has sufficient depth in midfield.

His choice would be for Ceballos to remain at the club, and feels that unless there is a clear financial motivation, they should hang onto the 29-year-old. Rodra of ESPN adds that Los Blancos want to have a replacement lined up and an offer of €15m in order to allow him to leave.

Más sobre Ceballos: El jugador quiere irse porque sueña con ir al Mundial. Sabe que apenas tiene opciones, pero con el rol que le da Xabi sería imposible. El Madrid le pone dos requisitos para salir: una oferta que ronde los 15M y haber encontrado a su sustituto@ESPNDeportes — Rodra (@Rodra10_97) August 26, 2025

Ceballos sale makes economic sense

Ceballos is into the final two years of his contract, and in a purely fiscal sense, a sale would be a logical conclusion if they have no intention of extending his deal. However Alonso’s stance is understandable, as some already feel he is short in midfield, with only Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde well versed at playing in front of the defence in a two.