Ceballos is set for another season on the bench.
Real Madrid man gives green light for move away from club

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has given his approval for a move away from the club. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit at various points this summer, but this is the first time a club has opened formal negotiations for him.

That club is Olympique Marseille, who after a training ground bust-up between Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe, are looking for a replacement for the France international. Despite initial links to Barcelona’s Marc Casado, it appears they have decided to move for Ceballos.

Ceballos gives green light to Olympique Marseille

For his part, Ceballos is keen to move to a club where he can find a bigger role. According to Matteo Moretto on DAZN, Ceballos has already reached an agreement with Marseille, and given his approval for the move. If an agreement between the French giants and Real Madrid can be found, then it will go through.

Real Madrid demands for Ceballos

Marseille are hoping for a loan with an option to buy for somewhere in the region of €10-15m, but Real Madrid are demanding a minimum of €15m. They would also prefer a permanent deal, with Xabi Alonso also keen for Los Blancos to bring in a replacement midfielder for Ceballos if he does leave. It is not yet clear whether they will eventually sanction an exit.

Ceballos is keen on an exit.
Ceballos applies pressure on social media

On Sunday night after Real Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo (0-3), Ceballos posted on social media a picture of himself in action with the caption ‘The last dance’. That was seen by many as a sign that he would be moving on.

It is not the first time that Ceballos has flirted with an exit from Real Madrid in recent summers, but he appears to be keen for a more prominent role this season.

