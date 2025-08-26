France and Spain fight over international allegiance of Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid have a number of promising talents coming through the ranks at La Masia, and among them is Leo Lemaitre. The 16-year-old centre-back is widely considered to be one of the top defenders in the academy – and given that he has been mentioned in the same breath as Joan Martinez, who is in Xabi Alonso’s thoughts for the 2025-26 season, he could also be involved with the first team in the coming years.

Lemaitre has already been involved in international football, having represented Spain at U16 level. His dream is to play for La Roja, but could end up being a dream not fulfilled, as MD have reported the France Football Federation officials are seeking to convince him to switch his allegiance.

Leo Lemaitre (16 | CB) vs Rayo Alcobendas (05/05/2025). pic.twitter.com/Ku3vff0BCw — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) May 8, 2025

How does Lemaitre qualify for Spain and France?

Lemaitre, who is only 16, was born in Zaragoza, and he was in Real Zaragoza’s academy until Real Madrid swopped in 2021. But while Spain has always been his home, he is able to represent France through his father, who is French.

And France has an advantage in their efforts to convince Lemaitre to switch allegiances, as they want to call him up for the U17 World Cup, which takes place in November. The teenager has already been informed of this, and Spain have not responded as they have decided calling him up to their U17 squad for the upcoming international break.

No decision has been made by Lemaitre, who will have a couple of months to make a decision on his future at international level. It would be a major coup for France to get his approval, given that Real Madrid officials have very high hopes for the young defender. But for now, the matter will rumble on, with a resolution unlikely to come until the U17 World Cup is nearer.