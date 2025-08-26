Real Madrid set sights on shock move for Manchester United midfielder

Real Madrid could add one more signing to Xabi Alonso’s squad before the summer transfer window closes on Monday evening, with plans in place for a new midfielder to arrive if Dani Ceballos ends up joining Marseille. There have been rumours of interest being shown in Adam Wharton, but now another England international has come up on the club’s radar.

Real Madrid already have two Englishmen at the club, in Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold. And there could be another on the way, with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo is being monitored. City rivals Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old midfielder, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford over the last 12 months.

Season-long loan offer is being considered by both clubs

According to the report, Real Madrid and Atleti are both considering whether to make a move for Mainoo, with both clubs believing that he could be brought in on an initial a season-long loan. However, it is believed that Man United would not be open to this, especially considering that their plan is to retain the services of the young midfielder.

Mainoo broken brilliantly on to the scene at Man United during the 2023-24 season, but since then, it has been a frustrating time for him at Old Trafford. Current head coach Ruben Amorim does not see him as a player to receive regular minutes, and this could mean that he pushes for a move away before Monday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid or Atleti step up their pursuit of Mainoo in the coming days. Both clubs already have English players in their first team squad, which would make them an attractive prospect for the Man United man, should he look to an exit.