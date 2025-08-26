Jose Mourinho urges Fenerbahce to sign 26-year-old Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are on course to be busy in the lead-up to the summer transfer window closing on Monday evening, especially in regards to outgoings. Dani Ceballos is edging closer to joining Marseille, while Rodrygo is still attracting strong interest from the Premier League – and another that could leave is Andriy Lunin.

Over the last few summers, Lunin has regularly been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, where he has been backup to Thibaut Courtois since 2020. Villarreal came calling several weeks ago, but as things stand, he is expected to spend another season at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, that could change.

With six days to go until the transfer window closes, Lunin is running out of time to seek a transfer – if that is what he wishes. But as it turns out, he could have an opportunity waiting for him at Fenerbahce.

As per Diario AS, the Turkish giants have earmarked Lunin as their preferred candidate to replace Croatia international goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who is pushing to leave in the coming days. And it is former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho that has advised the club to go for the Ukrainian.

Real Madrid will not make it easy for Lunin to leave

Lunin has been as dependable as they come whenever he has been called upon by Real Madrid, particularly during the 2023-24 season when Courtois was sidelined with an ACL injury. Club bosses would be delighted for him to remain as the second-choice goalkeeper, and their intention would be to make it tough for anyone to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether there is movement regarding Lunin in the final days of the summer transfer window. Real Madrid would be let scrambling to find a replacement if he were to leave, so it would be a big surprise if an exit was given the green light.