It’s no secret that Real Betis are desperate to re-sign Antony from Manchester United, following his successful loan spell last season. And with less than six days to go until the summer transfer window closes, a resolution now looks to have been reached.

Last weekend, it was reported that Betis were readying their final offer, which was a loan deal with an option/obligation to buy the Brazil international in 2026. Man United are said to be prioritising a transfer, but with the player only wanting to make a return to Andalusia, it has been speculated that a compromise could be reached.

And it appears that one is about to, with The Telegraph reporting that Betis and Man United have reached an agreement in principle for Antony to return to Los Verdiblancos for the 2025-26 season. Positive talks took place between the clubs on Tuesday, and this appears to be the result.

Antony expected to join on loan with view to permanent deal

It’s reported that Betis have managed to secure the services of Antony on another loan, but the deal would include clauses that would make it likely for the 25-year-old to remain in Andalusia on a permanent basis from 2026 onwards. At this stage, it’s unclear what the financials would be, but it would be no surprise if the total package exceeded Los Verdiblancos’ record transfer of €30m.

There is no doubt that Antony returning to Betis would be one of the signings of the summer in La Liga, especially if he can carry on the form he showed during the second half of last season. If a deal is completed in quick time, there would be chances for the winger to be included in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad to face Athletic Club this weekend, in what would be their last match before the international break.