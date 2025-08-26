Manchester United are set for a busy end to the transfer window, as they seek to cram in some final pieces of business. One of the exits they are hoping to resolve is that of Andre Onana, who no longer has the trust of manager Ruben Amorim.

The 29-year-old is seeking an exit, but having made a €50m move to United just two years ago, remains expensive for United to cut loose without reimbursement. It was recently reported by Stretty News that United were hoping for a €35m fee, with former club Inter enquiring about the Cameroon international.

Real Betis enquire about Onana

According to Indykaila, Real Betis have made an enquiry about Onana. The two clubs have been in contact over a potential return to Seville for Antony all summer, and appear to have taken advantage of that put out feelers for Onana.

Surprise move for Real Betis

The move comes as something of a surprise from a Spanish perspective. This summer Betis have brought in two veteran options in Pau Lopez and Alvaro Valles, both on a free, and they are expected to compete for the number one spot this season. Lopez has earned Manuel Pellegrini’s blessing in the opening two games.

Just been told Real Betis have made enquirers for Andre Onana 🧤@ManUtd @RealBetis — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 25, 2025

Real Betis salary limit capacity

If they were to move for Onana, it seems highly likely they would be looking at a loan move rather than a permanent deal. Even within that, their battle to bring back Antony is evidence that Betis do not have cash to burn, and given their goalkeeping situation, is not a priority for Los Verdiblancos.

One possibility, speculating, could be that Betis could take Onana on a prove it loan, similar to what they did with Antony, in a bid from Manchester United to revitalise his reputation after a tricky spell at Old Trafford.