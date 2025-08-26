A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides wrap up their business before the transfer deadline.

Alaves

Alaves have finally moved to replace top goalscorer last season Kike Garcia with Lucas Boye. The Argentine forward joins for €5.8m from Granada, while defender Jon Pacheco has also signed on loan from Real Sociedad.

El Alavés irrumpe con fuerza como posible destino de Denis Suárez. El Celta está trabajando día y noche para su regreso, pero desde Vitoria harían un gran esfuerzo por petición de Coudet. Burnley y Al Riyadh también han presentado ofertas. Horas decisivas. 🤝 @Oscarmg24 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 26, 2025

Moretto also notes that while Celta Vigo are working hard to sign Denis Suarez from Villarreal on a free, Alaves are now pushing for his signature by request of Chacho Coudet. Burnley and Al-Riyadh are also keen on him.

Athletic Club

Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte is currently in Bilbao, and Diario AS say that Athletic Club are confident of sealing a deal this week.

Atletico Madrid

The word from Cadena SER is that despite interest from Juventus, Nahuel Molina will not be leaving. Reports from Italy (via MD) back up the idea that Juventus are close to giving up on Molina. Following interest from Crystal Palace, Atletico are open to an exit for Conor Gallagher, but only on a permanent deal.

Espanyol

Espanyol have re-signed former winger Lucas Koleosho from Burnley on loan until the end of the season. Los Pericos continue a busy summer with the €2m signing of Clemens Riedel from Darmstadt too, giving them further depth in central defence.

Young central midfielder Rafel Bauza has joined Mirandes on loan for the season, as is the case for Roger Hinojo, who goes to Cultural Leonesa.

Girona

Girona have moved to replace Miguel Gutierrez by picking up Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno on a free. The Athletic also say that Ladislav Krejci’s move to Wolves will be a €7m loan deal with an all but obligatory €23m buy clause.

Diario AS say that Girona are desperate for a new forward, and are keen on Dynamo Kyiv’s Vladyslav Vanat. He is open to a move, but the asking price of €15m could scupper the deal for the 23-year-old.

Levante

Levante have loaned in playmaker Iker Losada from Real Betis for the season to come.

More concerning is the future of star Carlos Alvarez. Diario AS say that Benfica are willing to offer €15m for him, and Sevilla retain 40% of his rights. Sporting Director Hector Rodas has said that ‘in theory’, they will demand his €25m release clause.

RCD Mallorca

Jagoba Arrasate will no doubt be delighted by a report from Cadena Cope, that says Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have decided not to go ahead with a move for Samu Costa.

The future of Pablo Maffeo remains in the air. UOL say that Atletico Mineiro have made a loan with an obligation to buy offer for him, and it is thought RCD Mallorca will move for Barcelona’s Hector Fort if an exit goes through.

Real Betis

Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt have made approaches for midfielder Sergi Altimira reports Fabrizio Romano, with both being rejected. Betis let Johnny Cardoso go this summer, anfd Altimira is set for a key role.

🚨🇪🇸 Real Betis have rejected formal approach from Stuttgart for talented midfielder Sergi Altimira. No intention to sell him, seen as huge talent with also calls from Eintracht Frankfurt turned down early August. Altimira was on Man City list on January among options. pic.twitter.com/WIebzju94X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

That said, Diario AS report that Manuel Pellegrini is keen on bringing back Guido Rodriguez from West Ham United. The club are less keen on the idea though. Romano also says that a deal has been tied up for Cercle Brugge left-back Nazinho in the region of €6m, which will have add-ons and a sell-on percentage on top of that. That should provide competition for Junior Firpo, and allow Ricardo Rodriguez to go.

🚨🟢⚪️ Real Betis have agreed deal to sign Nazinho as new left back from Cercle Brugge, here we go! Deal in place for €6m plus add-ons and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/7PU7561WU4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2025

Betis are also in negotiations with Flumeninense for a defensive midfielder in Facundo Bernal. The Brazilian side want around €6-7m for their Uruguayan protector, report ED.

Real Sociedad

Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Sociedad are in the frame for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with negotiations underway for the ex-Valencia man.

🚨⚪️🔵 Carlos Soler, concrete option for Real Sociedad with club to club talks underway with Paris St-Germain. Soler, keen on the move and serious option for the midfield as Marca reports. The deal could accelerate soon. pic.twitter.com/8Jf3MW6ZTY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Sevilla

Defender Jose Angel Carmona has an offer on the table from Nottingham Forest, but has yet to give the green light. Matteo Moretto reports that an agreement is in place for an €11m deal. Isaac Romero is another who could exit, with Santos boss Jorge Sampaoli suggesting him to the the Brazilian club, as per ED.

Hay acuerdo entre el Nottingham Forest y el Sevilla por José Ángel Carmona por 11m€ bonus incluidos, pero el jugador aún no ha dicho sí al traspaso. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 21, 2025

Valencia

Academy product Hugo Guillamon has left the club after more than a decade at the club to join Hajduk Split on a two-year deal without any fee.

Winger Diego Lopez has officially signed his new deal until 2029. Further reinforcements in that area could arrive in the form of ex-Almeria winger Largie Ramazani, with The Athletic saying that Los Che are in talks over a loan deal with Leeds United.

Villarreal

Villarreal are keen on bringing in former Girona forwrd Artem Dovbyk on loan from AS Roma, but Diario AS announce that the deal is not close. There is better news on the goalkeeper front, with an agreement done for Arnau Tenas to sign from PSG.