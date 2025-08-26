Getafe manager casts doubt on €20m Christantus Uche move to Wolves – ‘We’ll have a big problem’

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has cast doubt on the exit of Nigerian forward Christantus Uche, despite a reported €20m agreement. Owner Angel Torres is in favour of the move going ahead on Tuesday, but it is not yet clear if the move will get the green light from Uche.

The 22-year-old arrived last summer for €550k, and has a €25m release clause, which has started to look value after a strong season converted into a forward from defensive midfield last season. With Getafe in serious salary limit issues, Los Azulones are keen to make a big sale to help register new signings.

President confirms medical to take place

On Monday night ahead of Getafe’s 2-1 win over Sevilla, which Uche played in, Torres told Diario AS that the deal ould be going ahead. A €20m agreement with Wolves is already in place.

“I’m forced to sell him; I have no other choice. Tomorrow he’ll have his medical and the deal will be signed. We know we have to sell. We’re not in favour of selling the best players. I think we’re ruining La Liga. They’re [La Liga] forcing us to sell. We’ve had to sell Alderete and now Uche, but hey, the rule is the rule and we have to abide by it.”

Bordalas says Uche departure would be ‘very serious problem’

Meanwhile after their victory in Andalusia, manager Jose Bordalas seemed less certain of the move going through. He called it going through a ‘very serious problem’.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t leave. I’m against him leaving; he’s a very important player, and this becomes more difficult every day. We can’t start from scratch every season, without knowing the squad we’ll have. If Uche leaves, we have a very serious problem. I understand the situation, but we can’t be at the mercy of selling a player as important as Uche.”

Christantus Uche como forma de vida 💙 pic.twitter.com/ghT9CbAbl5 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 25, 2025

“For us he’s a fundamental part of our offence, and losing him would be a major issue.”

Agent in favour of breaking agreement

AS go on to say that Uche is happy in Getafe, and clearly Bordalas is keen to keep him. Meanwhile Torres and the club are keen to move him on to ease their salary concerns, and have wrapped up an agreement. In addition, his agent is also in favour of at the very least renegotiating the deal, as Wolves part-owner Jorge Mendes is set to make a significant commission from the deal.