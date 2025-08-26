Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that the handling of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s summer could have been better, following a stand-off between the club and its captain. The German goalkeeper is facing a tricky season with Joan Garcia set for the number one spot this season.

Something that Barcelona did not communicate to him beforehand, signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol for €25m, and then reportedly telling ter Stegen that he would be third-choice. Feeling forced out, ter Stegen refused to sign off on sending his medical report to La Liga after he underwent back surgery, preventing them from activating the injury rule to Garcia.

Barcelona then opened a disciplinary proceeding against ter Stegen, suspending the captaincy, and issue that was resolved after ter Stegen agreed to give his consent to send his medical report to La Liga.

Ter Stegen summer issues could have been handled better

Both ter Stegen and Barcelona were criticised for their handling of the matter, but Flick has acknowledged that there was plenty of room for improvement at the BILD Sports Gala, as he received the Manager of the Year award. MD quoted his words.

“Now we have a very young and talented goalkeeper like Joan Garcia, who is at a very, very high level. We all decided together that this had to be the future of Bara. So for me it was clear what our approach was. Was everything good in terms of communication? I think there’s a lot to improve, also on my part.”

No promises on ter Stegen return

Ter Stegen looks as if he will be out for anywhere between three and five months depending on the report, meaning he will be back between November and January at some point. Flick said he could not provide any assurances to his captain though.

“For me, it’s important that Marc and the club have reached out to each other. And that they’ve sought the right communication. For me, it’s important that Marc returns. He’s a top-level goalkeeper, and he has our full support so he can return to playing at his best. What can I promise him? No, I don’t make any promises.”

High praise for Lamine Yamal – ‘will be one of the best we’ve ever seen’

Scarcely will a Barcelona player or figure escape media duties without a question regarding Lamine Yamal these days, and Flick could not have provided higher praise.

“I don’t think players can compare themselves. Lamine is a true genius. Especially at his age, 18, he decides games single-handedly. He’s on the right path. He’s also very intelligent. But, of course, he’s still very young at 18 and has to learn from others. We support him. I’m convinced he’ll be one of the best players the world of football has ever seen.”