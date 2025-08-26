Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were the target of racial abuse over the weekend, in another lamentable incident staining the name of Spanish football. The incident occurred during their clash against Real Oviedo, which Los Blancos won 3-0.

The Brazilian had been the target of ‘tonto’ [idiot] chants during the game after being booked for diving, and some fans also attended the game with beach balls, mocking his failure to secure the Ballon d’Or. However the stick crossed the line into vile racial abuse.

Chants at Vinicius and Mbappe

Vinicius was criticised in the press for signalling with two fingers ‘to Segunda’ at the Oviedo fans, which was seen in poor taste, but now further context may have been provided. Movistar+ show footage of Vinicius and Mbappe celebrating Los Blancos’ third goal, and receiving monkey chants that were audible.

''¡Uh! ¡Uh! ¡Uh!''.

Los cánticos en Oviedo. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/gc4pzKWwrM — El Día Después en Movistar Plus+ (@ElDiaDespues) August 25, 2025

They noted that it happened on at least two occasions, firstly following Mbappe’s opening goal in the 37th minute, and then again in the 63rd minute when Vinicius was substituted on for Rodrygo Goes.

Real Oviedo activate racism protocol

It was then noted that moments later, Real Oviedo activated the racism protocol, making an announcement about the incident over the stadium loudspeaker. It is not yet clear whether the referee instigated this, or has included it in his report.

Vinicius defiant on social media

Nor is it clear whether Vinicius himself was conscious of the abuse, but on his Instagram after the game, he posted a photo of himself with his finger to his here and the caption ‘I’m that guy there’.

Later he would post a story on his Instagram of him also cupping his ear, to the soundtrack of ‘What did I miss’ by Drake, in which one of the central motifs is not caring whether you are loved or liked.

Racism has become an all too frequent scourge upon Vinicius’ career and La Liga in recent years. He was previously racially abused in February during a clash with Real Sociedad, while in May, four of the people behind the hanging of a Vinicius doll from a Madrid bridge were handed prison sentences.