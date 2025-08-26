Departed Real Madrid veteran finalises new destination

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez has found a new club, after almost two months without a team. The experienced full-back left Los Blancos earlier this summer, and has been consid since.

After 17 years at Real Madrid, interrupted by a solo year on loan at Espanyol, Vazquez found himself out of contract this summer, and without an offer to continue, following the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. A loyal servant, for much of the last decade, Vazquez has doubled as cover at right-back for Dani Carvajal after moving back from the right wing.

Bayer Leverkusen reach agreement for Vazquez

Espanyol, his only other club, had been linked with a fresh move for Vazquez, while Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan also appeared on the horizon. It does appear that Vazquez will make his first ever move abroad to the Budesliga.

🚨💣 EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Vázquez to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! 🔴⚫️ Deal agreed with former Real Madrid right back who joins Bayer as free agent. Medical already done secretly and deal to be signed on Tuesday. Exclusive story from late night… …and deal done. 🔐🇪🇸 #Bayer04 pic.twitter.com/5ZttUif1KA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

Fabrizio Romano reports that Vazquez has reached an agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen, the former side of last manager Xabi Alonso, and the team where his long-term teammate and competition Carvajal spent time.

Difficult final year at Real Madrid

After Carvajal went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury early on last year, the pressure was put on Vazquez to produce as a right-back. Carlo Ancelotti trusted the veteran for the most part, but he struggled to hold up after being targeted by opposition, with Fede Valverde at times being asked to fill in. All the same, the 34-year-old made 53 appearances last year, scoring twice and giving eight assists.

Experience and nous in the final third

Vazquez will still be able to bring plenty of experience to his new side and manager Erik ten Hag, gleaned over many years at the Bernabeu. In possession, Vazquez also still has the timing, delivery and appreciation of space to be an effective attacking full-back or a wide midfielder.