Blockbuster move: Chelsea submit late €50m bid for Barcelona star

Barcelona have made it perfectly clear that they are open to late moves in the transfer window, and it appears that their strategy has worked. Chelsea have decided to move for one of the players that has been put in the shop window, Fermin Lopez.

The 22-year-old was in fine form last season for the Blaugrana, but having invested €55m in Dani Olmo, and with multiple options that can play behind the number nine, the board see him as expendable. During recent weeks, Barcelona have leaked on multiple occasions that they were open to a move for Fermin, as they seek some relief with their salary limit issues.

Chelsea submit €50m bid for Fermin Lopez

According to Sport, Chelsea have submitted a late €50m bid for Lopez, which they say would resolve Barcelona’s current registration woes. Director of Football Deco has received a formal offer from the Blues, while Fermin and his agents have also received news of the offer.

Barcelona considering offer

They say that the Catalan club are carefully considering the offer for Lopez. They are bearing in mind the fact that Wojciech Szczesny, Roony Bardghji and Gerard Martin are all unregistered. Hansi Flick has made it clear that he does not want to lose Lopez, but he was left on the bench on Saturday night against Levante, and cut a lonely figure, where he was seen speaking with Flick ahead of the game.

Fermin Lopez reluctant to leave Barcelona

It has been thus far said that Lopez, like Marc Casado who has also been heavily linked with a move away, has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He currently has a deal until 2029, and has been championed by both Flick and Xavi Hernandez. It would certainly seem an odd move to consider selling Lopez to register Szczesny, Bardghji and Martin, who are all set for secondary roles this season.