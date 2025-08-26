La Liga side seeking triple transfer deal with Barcelona

Barcelona will be busy during the final days of the summer transfer window, which closes for business on Monday evening. Exits are needed to ensure that all of Hansi Flick’s first team squad is registered with La Liga, and there are several candidates that have been identified to leave.

Hector Fort is one of them, with the young full-back having been told that he will not be counted on by Flick for the 2025-26 season. He is currently behind Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia at right-back, with Alejandro Balde, Jofre Torrents and Gerard Martin ahead of him in the left-back pecking order.

Because of this, a loan move is being sought by Barcelona. Fort has attracted Premier League interest in recent days, but it could be more likely that he remains in La Liga with Mallorca, with Jijantes (via MD) reporting that they met with Deco, the Catalans’ sporting director, on Tuesday in regards to the young defender.

But he was not the only player on the agenda, with the report confirming that Mallorca officials also discussed Jan Virgili with Deco. The 19-year-old, who starred for Barcelona in their heartbreaking U20 Intercontinental Cup defeat to Flamengo last weekend, is being sought for a transfer.

New name added to Mallorca’s shortlist of Barcelona players

Mallorca’s interest in Fort and Virgili has been well-documented in recent weeks, but a new name has now been discussed between the two clubs. Earlier this month, Barcelona decided that they would look to move on another promising young player in Dani Rodriguez, and despite links with Valencia, a move to Son Moix could now be on the agenda instead.

It will be interesting to see how many of the trio end up signing for Mallorca before Monday’s deadline. Barcelona are open to all three leaving, although they are expected to seek the best possible conditions during negotiations – despite their desperation due to the ongoing registration situation.