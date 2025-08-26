Barcelona could be forced into making a sale against their wishes before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, given that they are still yet to register Gerard Martin, Wojciech Szczesny and Roony Bardghji. Marc Casado and Fermin Lopez have been mentioned as players that could depart, and at this stage, it is the latter that is most likely to move on.

This week, it was reported that Chelsea have made an offer to Barcelona for Fermin, valued at €50m. This would be a significant sale for the Catalans, as it would solve their registration woes and open the door for a new signing to be made – most likely a central defender, given that they have been unable to replace Inigo Martinez.

Previously, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick blocked the sale of Fermin, but he could now be powerless to do anything. That’s because the 22-year-old appears to be considering his future, with RAC1 reporting that he is mulling over the offer from Chelsea.

Chelsea want Fermin to be a regular starter

Interestingly, the report states that Chelsea have promised Fermin that he would be a starter if he made the move from Stamford Bridge. This would be an attractive offer for the Spain international, who competes with Dani Olmo for the attacking midfield position in Flick’s system.

It is unclear whether Barcelona would accept €50m for Fermin, but they are prepared to allow him to leave if he signals his intention to move on. If that happens, it would be a major shock, considering the impact that he has made since breaking into the first team just over two years ago.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Fermin plays out. He is currently happy to stay at Barcelona, but that stance could change.