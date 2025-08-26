Joan Laporta and Javier Teabas attends during the presentation of the mark of the new LaLiga EA Sports for the next season 2023/24 celebrated at Netflix studios on July 3, 2023, in Madrid, Spain.

Barcelona are again considering drastic action in order to ensure they can register players before the end of the transfer window. After initially implementing a guarantee against their own personal funds to ensure Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia could play on the opening day against RCD Mallorca, they may be forced into a second guarantee.

Despite Rashford and Garcia featuring in the opening two games of the season, Gerard Martin, Wojciech Szczesny and Roony Bardghji remain unavailable. The Blaugrana would not even be able to loan out Bardghji or Szczesny as they have not yet been registered initially.

Barcelona hoping for transfer help

The ideal scenario is that with an impending loan for Inaki Pena to Elche, a contract termination for Oriol Romeu and a loan move for Hector Fort, that would clear sufficient space to register all three of the above. However the prognosis is that there would not be sufficient space in their salary limit to register Bardghji.

With dwindling hope of their €100m VIP seats deal being a factor, and no sign of either of Fermin Lopez or Marc Casado being open to a transfer, there is no clarity on how Barcelona intend to resolve the matter. Youngsters Jan Virgili and Alexis Olmedo have also been linked with exits.

Barcelona board could make second guarantee

After their initial guarantee of €7m to help register Rashford and Garcia, Marca say that the Barcelona board are considering a second guarantee of around €5m to register Bardghji, Martin and Szczesny. The final amount would hinge on the deals done for the above exits.

https:/twitter.com/barcacentre/status/1960246067783516534

The guarantee allows a board or owner to provide a cash injection of up to 5% of a club’s budget to temporarily help the finances, releasing the money from the treasury. However that money must be compensated over the course of the financial year, otherwise the board members become personally liable for the same amount at the end of their mandate.