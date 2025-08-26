Al-Hilal set sights on late summer move for Barcelona starlet

Barcelona are focusing on exits as they continue their efforts to save the funds required to register all of their first team players. A number of fringe stars have been tipped to leave before the transfer window closes on Monday, and one of them could be Alexis Olmedo.

There has already been several central defenders that have left Barcelona this summer, with the big one being Inigo Martinez. On top of him, Barca Atletic stars Eman Kospo and Sergi Dominguez left to join Fiorentina and Dinamo Zagreb respectively, and now Olmedo could be the next to go.

Olmedo is projected to be a starter for Barca Atletic during the 2025-26 season, and in the case of first team injuries, he and Andres Cuenca would be best-placed to be called upon by Hansi Flick. But rather than getting a chance in the senior squad, he could be joining Martinez in making a move to Saudi Arabia.

As per Jijantes (via Sport), Olmedo is attracting interest from Al-Hilal. An enquiry has been launched by the Saudi Pro League giants to determine the conditions of a possible sale, which Barcelona could be open to.

Olmedo’s contract situation makes a sale possible

Olmedo is not as highly-rated within Can Barca as Cuenca, so there is scope for him to be let go. And further to this, he has entered the last two years of his Barcelona contract, and so far, there have been no moves made to tie him down to a new deal.

The situation with Olmedo could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, considering that the Saudi Arabian transfer window does not close at the same time as the European one. That means that Barcelona could lose the teenager without being able to replace him, which would not be ideal.