Arsenal make shock €10m bid for La Liga defender

Arsenal have emerged as shock contenders to sign Girona defender Arnau Martinez. The 22-year-old has been linked with an exit this summer, as have a number of Girona stars, but no side had made a firm bid until now.

Martinez has two years left on his deal, and following the exit of Miguel Gutierrez, could be the latest cornerstone of Michel Sanchez’s side to move on. Napoli have been linked with a move for Arnau as an alternative to Juanlu Sanchez, while West Ham United have also been cited as a potential destination for Martinez of late.

Arsenal offer for Arnau Martinez

According to Santi Aouna of Footmercato, Arsenal have made an €8m bid plus €2m in variables for Martinez. The Catalan side have been open for business this transfer window, as they try to refresh their squad this summer, but they may well be tempted to hold out for his €14m release clause.

They are unlikely to try and stand in his way, but equally, the Gunners will more than be able to afford his release clause.

What can Arnau give Arsenal?

Martinez was one of the breakout stars for an exciting Girona side three seasons ago, operating as an attacking right-back who stood out for his use of the ball. Coming through the Barcelona academy as a central defender, Arnau often moved into midfield, crashed the box, or hit the by-line depending on what was required of the Girona attack.

Not blessed with great pace, Arnau is versatile and adaptable, and has played in a back three and as a wing-back too. After his initial breakout, he was linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but after Yan Couto usurped him two seasons ago, that interest cooled a little. With two years left on his deal, Girona may see it as time to cash in on him before the end of the window.