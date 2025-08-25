Real Madrid tend to get most of their transfer business out of the way early on in the transfer window, but they may have to deal with a late exit this summer. And it is not Rodrygo Goes.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has been a question mark alll summer, with the Andalusian midfielder flirting with an exit on several occasions. That is not entirely new, and while he was also set for a rotational role this season under Xabi Alonso, it appears this year he could well leave.

Ceballos suggests Real Madrid exit

Following Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on Sunday night, the 29-year-old posted a picture of himself in action with the caption ‘Last dance’. Alonso decided to play Ceballos for the final three minutes of the match plus stoppage time, putting him on in place of Kylian Mbappe, which could also be seen as a nod to a potential final game. Ceballos’ message certainly makes little sense without considering an exit.

Links to Olympique Marseille

Just hours later, it has emerged that French giants Olympique Marseille are in talks to sign Ceballos. It would be a loan deal with an option to buy, but the chances of Ceballos returning to the Bernabeu look slim. Previously it has been reported that Ceballos is keen to get first-team football in a bid to return to the Spanish national team.

Can Real Madrid afford to lose Ceballos?

Currently, Xabi Alonso can look to Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Fede Valverde, Franco Mastantuono, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham in terms of options, albeit the latter two are injured. It certainly looks a little shorter than Alonso might like in terms of options that can play deeper, but they could experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the pitch. Young Castilla product Thiago Pitarch has been earning positive reviews in preseason, and may perhaps provide the depth that Ceballos would have.