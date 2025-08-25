Real Madrid negotiating exit for midfielder on loan to buy basis

Real Madrid appear to have opened the door to Dani Ceballos departing the club, with the veteran midfielder set for a residual role under Xabi Alonso. The ex-Real Betis star has been a late substitute in both of Xabi Alonso’s opening games.

Ceballos has regularly flirted with an exit in recent years, and mostly with former club Real Betis, but thus far, no move has come to fruition. Los Blancos have generally priced Betis out of a move, with Los Verdiblancos unwilling to pay a major fee for him.

Ceballos’ social media hints

However it has not stopped Ceballos hinting at a departure this summer, telling the media earlier this summer that ‘anything can happen’ in the transfer market. On Sunday night, following Los Blancos’ 3-0 win over Real Oviedo, Ceballos posted a picture of himself with the caption ‘The last dance’.

Negotiations with Olympique Marseille

According to Fabrizio Romano, Olympique Marseille are now in talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Ceballos. He does note that a deal is ‘not easy’, but the French giants are hoping to secure a loan deal with an option to buy on Ceballos. Matteo Moretto adds that the option could well end up being as good as obligatory. The price would be somewhere around €10-15m.

🚨⚪️🔵 Olympique Marseille are keen on signing Dani Ceballos as dream target for the midfield. Initial talks took place, not an easy deal with Real Madrid but Olympique Marseille are trying. #OM Loan with option to buy being discussed. pic.twitter.com/9y8sUBXCv2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2025

Marseille are keen to bring in a midfielder who can facilitate their play from deep, after putting Adrien Rabiot up for sale following his training ground fight with Jonathan Rowe. They had been linked with Barcelona’s Marc Casado, but Ceballos looks more likely as things stand.

Should Real Madrid cash in on Ceballos?

From a purely financial point of view, it is the right time to sell Ceballos. With two years on his deal remaining, and at 29, Los Blancos are likely looking at their last chance to recoup some money for him. Unless they intend to hand him a new deal and keep him around long-term, then a sale makes sense. Whether Alonso is content to lose Ceballos and more depth in his midfield is another matter.