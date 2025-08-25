Real Madrid could wave farewell to Dani Ceballos for a second time since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu eight years ago from Real Betis. The Andalusian midfielder sparked speculation over his future after posting on social media following their win over Real Oviedo.

Los Blancos are reportedly in talks with Olympique Marseille over a move for Ceballos. The deal would likely be a loan deal with an option to buy for the French giants, although it could well become an obligation. The fee being discussed would be somewhere between €10-15m. From his perspective, he is keen for a bigger role at another club, as he looks to make a push for the Spain World Cup squad last season.

Xabi Alonso keen to bring in Ceballos replacement

It has been reported for much of the summer that manager Xabi Alonso feels that Real Madrid are lacking a particular profile of midfielder as it is, but the exit of Ceballos could precipitate a fifth summer signing at the Bernabeu. ESPN report that Alonso is keen not to lose Ceballos if he does not have a replacement lined up.

They say that Real Madrid are scouring the market for an option to replace Ceballos before Alonso gives the green light to an exit. The club considered moving to bring back Nico Paz from Como for €8m, but decided to allow him to continue his development in Serie A, while they also feel that promoting youngster Thiago Pitarch is another alternative.

A star or a stop-gap?

One of the traits that has characterised Real Madrid over recent years in the transfer market has been their desire only to spend big on a young prospect, or to bring in a veteran on the cheap. Ceballos is not a starter, but he is a reliable option in midfield, and bringing in a youngster with potential may not fulfil what Alonso is seeking at the position. In terms of another major investment, the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez have been linked to the club, but without significant income, such a large investment seems unlikely.