Real Madrid get in the way of €70m Tottenham Hotspur move

Como playmaker Nico Paz continues to impress in Serie A, and Real Madrid have no intention of letting their iron grip on the Argentina international loosen. Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to pursue the 20-year-old, but will need the green light from Los Blancos if they want to bring him in.

Spurs have been trying to get a deal done for Manchester City’s Savio Moreira, but with Pep Guardiola’s side keen to hold on to him, have moved for Paz. Real Madrid considered the idea of re-signing Paz this summer, with an €8m buyback clause in his deal, but opted against it after signing Franco Mastantuono for €45m. Following on from interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Inter, Spurs have reportedly made a €70m bid for Paz.

Spurs have €70m Nico Paz offer rejected

According to Fabrizio Romano, Como have rejected a €70m offer for Paz, who they signed 50% of his rights for €5m just last summer. He is keen to remain at Como this season, feeling it is his best path to returning to Real Madrid next summer. Los Blancos have a buyback option of €10m next summer, but would be willing to work out more compensation with Como down the line.

Real Madrid must give green light to deal

On the other hand, Marca paint something of a different picture. They say that not only do Real Madrid have their doubts over whether a €70m offer really did arrive from London, but that any deal will require the approval of Real Madrid. Given their buyback options, which remain active for the coming three summers, and his desire to return, Los Blancos are in the driving seat.

Paz could well have returned to the Bernabeu this summer, and had Paris Saint-Germain not made a firm move for Mastantuono, then he may well have done so. With Arda Guler already in the squad though, Xabi Alonso would have had three players of similar ilk in his squad this season.