Real Madrid have form for signing the latest wonderkids out of Ligue 1, and a fresh defender has been linked with Los Blancos. Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet has been impressing in France, and is on the radar.

Recent seasons have seen Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni arrive from Ligue 1 for big money early on in their careers, with Raphael Varane perhaps the most successful case at the start of his career. Jacquet has come through the academy of at Rennes, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Clermont Foot last season in Ligue 2, becoming a starter.

To begin this year, Jacquet has started both of Rennes’ matches in Ligue 1. He has a contract until 2029.

Jacquet targeted by Saudi Arabia

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have targeted a move for Jacquet. Tavolieri adds that he has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia though, and has interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal. The latter have been linked to the 20-year-old defender by the BBC earlier this month.

🇸🇦🔴⚫️ Al-Hilal Football Club a ciblé Jeremy Jacquet comme le défenseur central U21 à recruter en priorité cet été avec, à la clé, un potentiel salaire mirobolant. 🙅🏻‍♂️🇫🇷 Le club saoudien est entré en contact avec l’entourage mais RIEN n’indique à ce jour que Jacquet, ciblé par… pic.twitter.com/w21I4ZRYxl — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 23, 2025

Real Madrid to continue defensive revamp

This summer Real Madrid spent €120m on their backline, with the arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras giving Xabi Alonso’s side a new look at the back. It seems likely that Los Blancos will be in the market for another defender next summer though, with veterans Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both out of contract then.

In addition, they have also been linked with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal’s William Saliba for another blockbuster move to bolster their backline next summer again. It is not clear whether they may try to add another younger prospect. It is no surprise that Los Blancos have their eyes on the top young talents in the position, and before signing Huijsen, moved for Leny Yoro last year, before he ultimately made the switch to Manchester United.