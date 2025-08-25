Girona manager Michel Sanchez has sent tremors through Montilivi, after calling out his players and the club for their lack of focus and commitment. The Catalan side only narrowly avoided relegation last season after their debut in the Champions League, and have started off bottom of the league after two games, having conceded eight times-.

The most recent coming on Sunday, as Villarreal ripped through the Girona defence, going up by four goals after just 28 minutes. A shellshocked Michel barely spoke to his players during the cooling break shortly after. Following the match, Michel told the media that Girona were not a team.

“The word is disappointment. We are not a team right now. Yesterday I said I was not worried about the market, but today I saw that the team is not focused on the game. We did not compete at any point in the game,” he told TV3.

⚪️🔴😞 Míchel, abatut després del 5-0 al Vila-real 🗣️ "No som un equip ara mateix" 🗣️ "Això és responsabilitat del club també" 🗣️ "Estic molt decebut amb tothom" 🗣️ "És el meu pitjor moment com a entrenador"#VillarrealGirona 📲 https://t.co/t9IyTARSjX pic.twitter.com/O6XDsqhEqS — Esport3 (@esport3) August 24, 2025

Michel unhappy with club transfer policy

He also pointed the finger of blame at the club, for allowing their players to speak freely with other clubs.

“I think this is everyone’s responsibility, the club’s too. If you give the possibility to speak [to other teams] and open doors, and this feeling is not felt by one player, but by six or seven, then you are not focused on your team. I am very disappointed with everyone, that is the reality.”

Currently Ladislav Krejci is believed to have agreed terms on a move to Wolves, while Yangel Herrera, Arnau Martinez and Jhon Solis have all been linked with exits. Only Arnau did not feature at La Ceramica.

‘It’s my worst moment as a coach’ – Michel

Less than 15 months ago Michel was arguably at the pinnacle of his managerial career, securing a third-place finish for Girona. This time last year, they were a few weeks away from facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in their European debut. Now Michel is at rock bottom.

“I believe in projects, and every season is a project, but I don’t know if this project has started for anyone. I don’t know if the club thinks these nine points aren’t important, but for me they are. I’ve started from scratch, like the whole staff; if anyone is thinking about last year or leaving, let them say so. But we can’t have that feeling on the pitch, people don’t deserve it. I don’t like what I’ve seen at all. It’s my worst moment as a coach.”

“There’s a lot of noise and instability, and something very important is missing: the word team. Maybe when the transfer window closes, we can build a team, even if we’re a little late,” he said, downtrodden.

David Lopez echoes Michel message to teammates

Veteran defender David Lopez also spoke to the press after the game, and echoed Michel’s message in many regards, asking his teammates for honesty and commitment.

“There was a lack of pride and soul. We have a lot of good players and talent, but these days, talent alone won’t get you anywhere. They’ll run all over you. We need to send a strong message within the dressing room because this can’t happen. We need to make a change. Anyone who isn’t up to it should step aside, that’s fine. There are more players,” veteran David Lopez told Diario AS.

The lack of reaction from Girona this summer, both on and off the pitch after the end to last season, has certainly set the alarm bells ringing in Northern Catalonia. Michel’s side face Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Levante next, all sides of similar standing this season, and they may well define Michel’s future.