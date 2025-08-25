Manchester City and Liverpool-linked Rodrygo Goes alters transfer stance

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has looked set for the exit door all summer, but it appears that he may end up remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Premier League giants, but so far none have made a decisive move for him.

Arsenal were initially linked heavily with Rodrygo, but Eberechi Eze’s signing, following heavy investment in Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, has ruled them out of the running. Meanwhile Manchester City have also identified Rodrygo as an option if Savio Moreira makes a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but that remains in the air too. Liverpool similarly have considered Rodrygo as an alternative if they cannot seal a deal for Alexander Isak.

Rodrygo starts second game under Xabi Alonso

On Sunday night, Rodrygo was handed a surprise start against Real Oviedo, just his second under Xabi Alonso, and his second in 14 games, a run that extends back four months to April and the Carlo Ancelotti era. The Brazilian put in a competent if unspectacular showing, and was withdrawn after 63 minutes for compatriot Vinicius Junior.

After coming off, Rodrygo’s frustration was evident on the bench, and his chances of returning to the starting XI will not have been helped by a goal and an assist from Vinicius in the closing stages.

Real Madrid stay looks likely

According to Cadena SER though, Rodrygo has decided to stay at Real Madrid for the coming season, and will battle it out with Vinicius for a starting spot on the left side of the attack. They also went on to detail that while Rodrygo accepted the challenge of playing on the right against Al-Hilal during the Club World Cup opener, he later asked Alonso for the chance to compete for his spot on the left, his natural position.

Nice trip in Oviedo 🤍 ¡Hala Madrid! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NvxcCEd0bZ — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) August 24, 2025

Doing so against Vinicius is no easy task though. It should be noted that these reports have been contradicted in England, where it has been reported that Rodrygo has requested a move away from Los Blancos.